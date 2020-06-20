The global ultraviolet (UV) disinfection equipment market is expected to grow by USD 2.06 billion as per Technavio. This marks a significant market slow down compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. However, steady growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 14%.

The global outbreak of COVID-19 is expected to have a negative impact on the growth of the UV disinfection equipment market during the forecast period. The market growth will further decline due to the extension of lockdown/containment efforts in major COVID-19 hotspots, including Spain, US, Italy, China, and France, which account for over two-thirds of all reported cases.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

The market is driven by the benefits of UV disinfection equipment. In addition, the rising concerns over freshwater scarcity are anticipated to boost the growth of the Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Market.

End-users are increasingly adopting UV disinfectant technology due to its various benefits compared to conventional chlorine disinfection systems. Unlike chlorine disinfectant systems, UV disinfectant technology systems are easy to store and install and offers a chemical-free system. Also, the technology disinfects water much faster as the UV light kills microorganisms within a shorter time. Many such benefits are driving the growth of the global ultraviolet disinfection equipment market.

Major Five Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Companies:

Advanced UV Inc.

Advanced UV Inc. operates its business through the unified segment. The company offers a range of products such as AUV-ST Disinfection Ozone Destruction Series equipment that provides an efficient and chemical-free alternative to multiple applications that are sensitive to microbial contamination and oxidation by ozone.

American Ultraviolet Inc.

American Ultraviolet Inc. operates its business through segments such as Curing Solutions, Healthcare Solutions, Germicidal Solutions, Coating Solutions, Press Specialities Solutions, AETEK Solutions, and LESCO Solutions. The company offers a range of mobile room UVC germicidal solutions such as ARTZ 2.0 Mobile UVC solutions, MRS45-12 Mobile UV Unit, and MRS33-8 Mobile UV Unit among others for healthcare applications.

Atlantic Ultraviolet Corp.

Atlantic Ultraviolet Corp. operates its business through segments such as Water, Liquid and Wastewater, Air, Surface, Room Air and Air Duct, and Lamps, Safety Shields, Ballasts, Quartz, LampHolders, Parts and Accessories. The company offers a range of air surface, room air, air duct disinfection equipment such as AeroLogic UV Air Duct Disinfection, Sanidyne Ultraviolet Portable Area Sanitizer, and Nutripure Ultraviolet Sanitary Conditioner among others.

Danaher Corp.

Danaher Corp. operates its business through segments such as Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental Applied Solutions. The company offers ultraviolet (UV) drinking water disinfection equipment through its subsidiary, Trojan Technologies.

Evoqua Water Technologies LLC

Evoqua Water Technologies LLC operates its business through segments such as Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies. The company offers a complete range of ultraviolet (UV) disinfection solutions such as Barrier M UV generators for Aquatics water treatment, Barrier M UV generators for disinfection of drinking water, and Barrier S UV Generators for industrial, commercial, aquatic and high-purity applications.

Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2024)

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

MEA

Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2024)

Drinking water

Wastewater

Industrial water

Others

