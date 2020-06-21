TV Presenter and Choreographer Ashley Banjo Celebrates Father's Day by Joining With Eco-family Brand Pura To Help Wipe Out Plastic Wipes

LONDON, June 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pura is a UK based, family-run company on a mission: to democratise eco-friendly baby products for all. They launch today, Sunday, June 21st, with the first product in their range, 100% plastic free baby wipes, with nappies to follow in Autumn.

The brand's ambassador, TV presenter and leader of dance group Diversity, Ashley Banjo, will celebrate Father's Day by reading the Pura created book 'Lily and the Wipe monster' on Pura's IGTV. The TV presenter and choreographer filmed the reading in the nursery of his two children, Rose Adura and Micah Grace.

The family also star in an adorable post on his Instagram, celebrating his first Father's Day as a dad of two, On the post, Ashley shares with his fans his reasons for working with Pura baby wipes, which combine high quality, eco-friendly credentials with a more affordable price point.

The Diversity star's caption reads: " 2020 has been an interesting year so far! It's literally changed my perspective and made me think differently about things. I've decided that I'm going to start making small changes in my life to work towards a better future for them. So as part of this new mindset I've partnered with @mypura and their brand new 100% plastic free and 100% biodegradable wipes."

Pura also launches with celebrity parent endorsement from former Strictly… star, actress and radio presenter Gemma Atkinson.

Pura is working to address the problem posed by traditional wipes and disposable nappies. A massive 90% of the wipes currently sold in the UK contain plastic - meaning they can last over 100 years in landfill. And yet the vast majority of consumers are not aware that the wipes they are using are made from plastic.

Enter Pura. Pura baby wipes are 100% plastic-free, 100% biodegradable and 100% compostable and are made from biodegradable plant fibres. They are available in flushable and non-flushable versions. Pura is the most accredited baby care brand on the market. So, parents can be sure they're protecting their family's skin as well as their future.

Available from June 2020 at www.mypura.com

Pura is a UK based, family-run company on a mission: to democratise eco-friendly baby products for all. The brand combines high quality, eco-friendly credentials with a more affordable price point, and launched with 100% plastic-free, 100% biodegradable and 100% compostable baby wipes in June with nappies to follow later this year.

