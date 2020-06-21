Palfinger: On the basis of the current forecast for the entire year 2020, the Management Board of Austrian based lifting solutions specialist Palfinger AG expects a slightly positive EBIT in the second quarter of 2020 with a significant decline in revenue in comparison to the same period of the previous year. A positive operating result is also expected for the second half of 2020 despite the significant revenue decline due to the Covid-19 crisis. Revenue for the entire year 2020 is expected to exceed Euro 1.4 bn.Palfinger: weekly performance: 0.98% UBM: The largest building section in the "Gmunder Höfe" residential project in Munich, which UBM is developing together with its partners Baywobau and Rock Capital, has been sold through a forward deal to Vonovia. The ...

