Valneva: Valneva, a French/Austrian specialty vaccine company, and Bavarian Nordic today announced that they have signed a binding term sheet to establish a partnership for the marketing and distribution of their commercial products. The partnership will provide both companies with additional critical mass, significant commercial synergies and a market leadership position in the specialty vaccine industry. Under the agreed terms, Valneva will commercialize Bavarian Nordic's marketed vaccines leveraging its commercial infrastructure in Canada, UK, France and Austria. Valneva will also take responsibility for Belgium and the Netherlands where it will set up new commercial operations. Bavarian Nordic will commercialize Valneva's marketed products in Germany and Switzerland. The ...

