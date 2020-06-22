Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 22.06.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 634 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
22.06.2020 | 06:32
58 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BTCNEWS: VIPGAME.IO: Blockchain empowers traditional game platform

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2020 / The crypto game platform Vipgame.io announced that it will support slots and live games in the near future.

VIPGAME.io, as a fair blockchain game platform, currently supports btc, eth, trx and usdt deposit and withdrawal. Due to its fairness, it has become popular and has generated a huge global community, with users from all across the world.

Unlike the old school game platform, vipgame.io uses blockchain technology to ensure fairness. The game results are generated through encryption and cannot be tampered with, ensuring fairness and justice. Games in VIPGAME uses RSA asymmetric encryption. Randomly generated draw numbers and card decks of Blackjack are encrypted by the private key and converted to a string of hexadecimal digits (hash value). After the game, the draw number/deck will be revealed and players can verify the consistency of the draw number/deck, public key, and the hash value. Vipgame currently supports seven games including blackjack, crash, and dice.

Vipgame's house edge is between 0.36% and 2.5%, which is very low. For new players, vipgame provides generous gifts, such as registration bonuses, and coindrops .

Media Contact
BTCNEWS
Alien Wu
Alien@btcnews.com
800-868-8842

SOURCE: BTCNEWS



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/594694/VIPGAMEIO-Blockchain-empowers-traditional-game-platform

Jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.