Givaudan launches Koffee'Up, a new sustainable beauty elixir crafted from upcycled Arabica coffee

A cosmetic innovation created in partnership with the start-up company Kaffe Bueno brings remarkable skin care benefits to consumers

22 June 2020

Givaudan Active Beauty is proud to launch Koffee'Up, a scientifically proven premium coffee oil crafted using upcycling techniques. Koffee'Up is referred to as the "new argan oil" in the beauty industry as a result of its natural, eco-conscious, and effective properties, bringing a myriad of facial skin care benefits to consumers such as hydration, protection, and anti-ageing.

The revolutionary beauty product was developed in collaboration with Danish start-up company Kaffe Bueno, the winner of the 2019 edition of MassChallenge Switzerland. As Givaudan is a founding partner of the distinguished start-up accelerator, this is the first product collaboration to result from working with one of the start-ups based in the incubator. The biotech start-up focuses on upcycling spent coffee grounds, or coffee waste, into active and functional ingredients for cosmetics to bring health and skin benefits to consumers. The strong sustainable mission of Kaffe Bueno is also in line with our approach to sustainability, adding value by using upcycling, or by-products from side streams, to enrich our portfolio with products that are also good for the planet.

Laurent Bourdeau, Head of Active Beauty, said: "We are thrilled of this unique collaboration with Kaffe Bueno and we're eager to start using the new product in creative solutions for customers. The high quality, traceable and upcycled ingredients used in Koffee'Up showcases a prosperous new avenue for using sustainable coffee in the world of beauty. This is a big achievement and opportunity, and we're looking forward to presenting this innovative beauty elixir to customers."

Maurizio Volpi, President of Givaudan Fragrances: "Our Company purpose and sustainability approach are at the core of our business and the launch of Koffee'Up fits perfectly well with creating for happier, healthier lives with love for nature. The innovation surrounding upcycling in the cosmetics industry today is a crucial point for the evolution of sustainable business and we're thrilled to partner with a young start-up company at MassChallenge Switzerland who values the same sustainable practices we do."

Koffee'Up follows the launch of Vetivyne, a fully natural and sustainable cosmetic active ingredient launched in 2018 that is crafted from upcycled vetiver roots from leftover fragrance raw materials.

About Givaudan

Givaudan is the global leader in the creation of flavours and fragrances, with its heritage stretching back over 250 years, the Company has a long history of innovating scents and tastes. From a favourite drink to your daily meal, from prestige perfumes to cosmetics and laundry care, its creations inspire emotions and delight millions of consumers the world over. The company is committed to driving purpose-led, long-term growth while leading the way to improve happiness and health for people and nature. In the fiscal year 2019, the Company employed over 14,900 people worldwide and achieved sales of CHF 6.2 billion and a free cash flow of 12.7% of sales. Let's imagine together on www.givaudan.com.

About Givaudan Fragrances

Givaudan is passionate about perfumery and is dedicated to combining creativity and innovation to design beautiful fragrances. With the industry's largest perfumery team, Givaudan contributes to making life delightful and memorable through unique scent experiences for customers around the world. Currently present in all major markets, Givaudan strives to deliver fragrances for personal, home and laundry care, as well as prestige perfumes. Our customers benefit from Givaudan's expertise in three business areas: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products, and Fragrance and Cosmetics Ingredients. We invite you to 'engage your senses' and learn more about Fragrances at www.givaudan.com/fragrances.

About Givaudan Active Beauty

Givaudan Active Beauty offers an extensive portfolio of innovative active cosmetic ingredients designed to bring beauty to the world. Inspired by the beauty needs of consumers worldwide, Active Beauty offers award-winning products for an expanded range of benefits including anti-ageing, self-tanning, soothing, hydrating, cooling, and more. Our cutting-edge technologies draw on science and nature to create high-performing molecules and functional agents, including customized carrier systems. Part of the Fragrance Division, Active Beauty leads the market in crafting innovative products supported by our strong expertise in advanced and applied sciences. We invite you to 'engage your senses' and learn more about Active Beauty at www.givaudan.com/activebeauty.

About Kaffe Bueno

Kaffe Bueno is a Copenhagen-based start-up using green chemistry and biotechnology to upcycle spent coffee grounds into active and functional ingredients for cosmetics, nutraceuticals and functional foods & beverages. The company's vision is to establish a decentralised production ecosystem of bio refineries to locally source spent coffee grounds and industrialise the valorisation of every single molecule inside coffee through high-value applications in the WellCare sector. www.kaffebueno.com.

For further information please contact

Pierre Bénaich, Givaudan Media and Investor Relations

T +41 22 780 9053

Epierre.benaich@givaudan.com

Marie Laure André, Fragrance Communications

T +33 1 3998 4477

Emarie-laure.andre@givaudan.com

Pauline Martin, Active Beauty Communications

T +33 3 2688 8417

Epauline.martin.pm1@givaudan.com