The country installed 10 MW more solar in the first three months of the year than it did in the same period a year earlier. Its cumulative capacity surpassed 21 GW by the end of March.Italy installed around 115.3 MW of solar power in the first three months of 2020, according to provisional numbers released by the Italian renewable energy association, ANIE Rinnovabili, and data provided by grid operator Terna. The performance is up slightly from 105 MW in the same period last year and 89 MW in the first quarter of 2018. February was the month with the highest growth this year, at 46.6 MW, followed ...

