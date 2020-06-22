Anzeige
Montag, 22.06.2020
WKN: 851908 ISIN: NO0005052605 Ticker-Symbol: NOH1 
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.06.2020 | 08:05
Norsk Hydro: Power outage affecting production at Paragominas and Alunorte

On June 20, three power transmission towers overturned, cutting the power supply to Hydro's Paragominas bauxite mine and temporarily halting production. The mine is in the state of Pará in northern Brazil.

Work to repair the towers has started and regular power supply to Paragominas is expected to resume within two to three weeks. The Paragominas mine delivers bauxite to the Alunorte alumina refinery in Barcarena via a 244-kilometer-long pipeline. Production at Alunorte during this period will be reduced to between 50-70% of full capacity to balance the bauxite inventories.

There were no injuries to people nor damage to the environment or other production assets as a result of the incident. Hydro does not expect significant customer impact from the power outage.

Hydro is taking all necessary measures to restore power and normal operations as soon as possible, following necessary procedures and guidelines ensuring safe operations related to the Covid-19 situation in Brazil.

Hydro is cooperating with local authorities to determine the cause of the incident. Initial findings show that some parts of the transmission towers have been removed, causing the three power transmission towers to overturn and leading to the power outage.

Investor contact:
Line Haugetraa
+47 41406376
Line.Haugetraa@hydro.com

Media contact:
Halvor Molland
+47 92979797
Halvor.Molland@hydro.com

© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
