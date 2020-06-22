Coverage initiated with "Buy" rating and €26,90 price target, based on promising outlooks in the market for connected medical devices.

Regulatory News:

BIOCORP (FR0012788065 ALCOR Eligible PEA PME), a French company specialized in the development and manufacturing of medical devices and smart drug delivery systems, announces today that the brokerage firm Gilbert Dupont has initiated analyst coverage of BIOCORP with "Buy rating and €26,90 price target.

The detailed note is available in the shareholders' area on the company's website (https://biocorpsys.com/investisseurs/espace-actionnaires/). Gilbert Dupont joins Bryan Garnier, whose analyst also initiated coverage on the company with a "buy rating in April 2020.

ABOUT BIOCORP

Recognized for its expertise in the development and manufacture of medical devices and delivery systems, BIOCORP has today acquired a leading position in the connected medical device market thanks to Mallya. This intelligent sensor for insulin injection pens allows reliable monitoring of injected doses and thus offers better compliance in the treatment of diabetics. Available for sale from 2020, Mallya spearheads BIOCORP's product portfolio of innovative connected solutions. The company has 54 employees.

BIOCORP is listed on Euronext since July 2015 (FR0012788065 ALCOR).

For more information, please visit www.biocorpsys.com.

