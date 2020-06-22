Scientists in Morocco have designed a new bifacial module with a cooling system, based on bifacial parabolic solar cells that are connected to each other via tubes for panel cooling. They are now patenting the tech, but have yet to manufacture an initial prototype.Researchers at Morocco's Sidi Mohamed Ben Abdellah University (USMBA) have designed a bifacial crystalline PV module based on a reflector technology, with an embedded active cooling system. The module, which is now being patented, is based on bifacial parabolic polymer solar cells that are connected to each other through two different ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...