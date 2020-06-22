A new report by Instytut Energetyki Odnawialnej shows how Poland will deploy more large-scale PV. Growth is expected to be high in the 2021-22 period, with new capacity additions set to hit 2.8 GW.Poland may reach its target of 7.8 GW of solar by 2030 - as outlined in the National Plan for Energy and Climate - by the middle of the decade, according to a new report by the Instytut Energetyki Odnawialnej (IEO). The country is expected to see its installed PV capacity rise from 1.5 GW at the end of 2019 to around 2.5 GW by the end of this year. "This year's investments will be centered around prosumers ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...