Zimtu Capital Corp. Announces Contract with Ares Strategic Mining Inc.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2020 / Zimtu Capital Corp. (TSXV:ZC)(FSE:ZCT1) (the "Company" or "Zimtu") announces it has signed an agreement with Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (TSXV:ARS) ("Ares") to provide services under its ZimtuADVANTAGE program.

ZimtuADVANTAGE is a program designed to provide opportunities, guidance, cost savings, and assistance to clients covering multiple aspects of being a public company. The services may include building financial networks, building business networks, shared costs with other public companies, building a social media presence, conference opportunities, media outlets and guidance, and special group pricing provided by Zimtu's network of public company professionals. The program provides the flexibility to allow companies to customize the products and services to best support their needs.

About Ares Strategic Mining

Ares owns the only permitted and producing fluorspar mine in the U.S. The Company is in the process of ramping up production through new equipment, new plant, adit construction, and new strategic partners, and has already established a global customer base. Ares is designing new mining plans to optimize output, and improve the mine's infrastructure, so it can meet the demands of a large US market which currently imports all its fluorspar from abroad. The Company is focusing on near-term production and cash flow, as well as continuous expansion, so that it can become one of the world's largest fluorspar suppliers.

About Zimtu Capital Corp.

Zimtu Capital Corp. is a public investment issuer that invests with the objective of achieving long-term capital appreciation for its shareholders. The Company utilizes its capital base and long-term horizon to invest in unique situations; primarily micro-cap, special situations, and illiquid public and private companies. Zimtu companies may operate in the fields of mineral exploration, mining, technology, life sciences, or investment. The Company trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "ZC" and Frankfurt under symbol "ZCT1". For more information please visit http://www.zimtu.com.

