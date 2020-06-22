Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 22.06.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 634 internationalen Medien
Der (Noch-) Pennystock und der 1,4 Milliarden-Dollar-Deal!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PZ3F ISIN: CA04017M1041 Ticker-Symbol: N8I1 
Frankfurt
22.06.20
08:00 Uhr
0,060 Euro
+0,005
+9,09 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ARES STRATEGIC MINING INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ARES STRATEGIC MINING INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
22.06.2020 | 09:08
103 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Zimtu Capital Corp. Announces Contract with Ares Strategic Mining Inc.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2020 / Zimtu Capital Corp. (TSXV:ZC)(FSE:ZCT1) (the "Company" or "Zimtu") announces it has signed an agreement with Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (TSXV:ARS) ("Ares") to provide services under its ZimtuADVANTAGE program.

ZimtuADVANTAGE is a program designed to provide opportunities, guidance, cost savings, and assistance to clients covering multiple aspects of being a public company. The services may include building financial networks, building business networks, shared costs with other public companies, building a social media presence, conference opportunities, media outlets and guidance, and special group pricing provided by Zimtu's network of public company professionals. The program provides the flexibility to allow companies to customize the products and services to best support their needs.

About Ares Strategic Mining

Ares owns the only permitted and producing fluorspar mine in the U.S. The Company is in the process of ramping up production through new equipment, new plant, adit construction, and new strategic partners, and has already established a global customer base. Ares is designing new mining plans to optimize output, and improve the mine's infrastructure, so it can meet the demands of a large US market which currently imports all its fluorspar from abroad. The Company is focusing on near-term production and cash flow, as well as continuous expansion, so that it can become one of the world's largest fluorspar suppliers.

About Zimtu Capital Corp.

Zimtu Capital Corp. is a public investment issuer that invests with the objective of achieving long-term capital appreciation for its shareholders. The Company utilizes its capital base and long-term horizon to invest in unique situations; primarily micro-cap, special situations, and illiquid public and private companies. Zimtu companies may operate in the fields of mineral exploration, mining, technology, life sciences, or investment. The Company trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "ZC" and Frankfurt under symbol "ZCT1". For more information please visit http://www.zimtu.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

ZIMTU CAPITAL CORP.

"David Hodge"
David Hodge
President & Director
Tel: 604.681.1568

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Zimtu Capital Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/594664/Zimtu-Capital-Corp-Announces-Contract-with-Ares-Strategic-Mining-Inc

ARES STRATEGIC MINING-Aktie jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.