Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 22.06.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 634 internationalen Medien
Der (Noch-) Pennystock und der 1,4 Milliarden-Dollar-Deal!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0LF82 ISIN: VGG574851074 Ticker-Symbol: XW8 
Berlin
22.06.20
08:08 Uhr
0,001 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
WALCOM GROUP LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WALCOM GROUP LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
22.06.2020 | 09:22
83 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Walcom Group Ltd - Company update

Walcom Group Ltd - Company update

PR Newswire

London, June 22

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 ("MAR").

22 June 2020

WALCOM GROUP LIMITED
("Walcom" or "the Company")

Company update

The Board of Walcom provides an update on the Company's current working capital position.

Mr Francis Chi, Chief Executive of the Company, has reiterated his intention to provide the proposed loan of HK$1,230,000 (the "Director Loan") to the Company to assist with its working capital position. There can be no certainty as to the provision or the timing of the proposed Director Loan.

Further to the announcement on 15 June 2020, the Company has made further changes to its payment plan with its bank, pursuant to which the Company made a loan repayment of RMB50,000 on 19 June 2020. As previously announced, the Company will make six repayments of RMB50,000 on a monthly basis commencing in July 2020. Under the revised payment plan, the Company will also make a final loan repayment of RMB150,000 to the bank in December 2020.

Based on Walcom's current cash flow projections, the Company will be able to continue operations until 30 June 2020. In the absence of the Director Loan now being received in part or in full by this date, the Company would be unable to continue its operations and would be forced into liquidation with a consequential diminution in value to shareholders.

Further announcements will be made in due course.

Further enquiries:

Walcom Group Limited
Francis Chi (Chief Executive Officer/Chief Financial Officer)
+852 2494 0133
Allenby Capital Limited (Nominated Adviser and Broker)
David Hart / Asha Chotai		+44 20 3328 5656
WALCOM GROUP-Aktie jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.