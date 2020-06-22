Pixium Vision is developing Prima 2, a potentially breakthrough wireless bionic vision system (BVS) that generates electrical impulses at the retinal bipolar cell level to restore a form of central visual perception. It is on track to file to start a pivotal study in H220 for the treatment of advanced dry age-related macular degeneration (dry-AMD) involving geographic atrophy (GA). We obtain an enterprise value valuation of €105.9m, vs €98.0m previously. A rights offering is underway, expiring in July, which could raise €7.8m and increase the number of shares outstanding by 57.7%.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...