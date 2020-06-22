Agreement to harness TTP's industry expertise to assess the potential of emerging healthcare technologies and academic research

TTP plc (TTP), a leading independent technology and product development company, today announced that it has entered into a technology advisory partnership with Cancer Research UK. TTP has been selected by Cancer Research UK to apply its technology design and development expertise and insight in the healthcare sector, to assess discoveries made by the charity's academic researchers.

Under the terms of the agreement, TTP will review and evaluate the clinical and commercial applications of emerging technologies, to support Cancer Research UK's pioneering work into the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of cancer. TTP was chosen to work with Cancer Research UK due to its breadth of development skills and experience in progressing a product idea to manufacture, to advance the charity's research in areas including medical devices, diagnostics, sensors and artificial intelligence (AI).

Dr Michelle Griffin, Clinical Innovator, TTP plc, said: "Being chosen to work with such a prestigious organisation demonstrates our credibility and trusted experience within healthcare technology development. Our expertise across the sector compliments Cancer Research UK's breadth of research techniques, and we look forward to applying this deep knowledge to find new and exciting methods to beat cancer, sooner."

Tony Hickson, Chief Business Officer, Cancer Research UK, said: "We have access to a fantastic portfolio of emerging tech through the Cancer Research UK academic community and are eager to see this reach the healthcare setting as soon as possible. Our partnership with TTP plc is a great opportunity for Cancer Research UK as it will enable us to deliver our most promising technologies to the clinic, shaping the future of how people with cancer are diagnosed, treated and monitored."

