Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) today announced that it has named Katrin Thiel as Head of Claims in Germany.

"We are pleased to have Katrin leading our claims operation in Germany. With her extensive experience and expertise, she is an excellent ambassador of our Claims is our Product philosophy and will ensure our customers receive the best possible claims service, delivered with great care and compassion," said Andreas Krause, Country Manager, Germany, BHSI.

Katrin comes to BHSI with nearly 20 years of industry experience. She was most recently Head of Claims at AXA Corporate Solutions in Germany. She holds a law degree from the University of Cologne.

Katrin is based in BHSI's office in Cologne and can be reached at +49 221 4555 1915 or katrin.thiel@bhspecialty.com

In Europe, Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) trades under Berkshire Hathaway European Insurance DAC (BHEI) and Berkshire Hathaway International Insurance Limited (BHIIL). BHEI, is an Irish domiciled Designated Activity Company, Registration Number 636883 and Registered Office at One Grant's Row, Dublin D02 HX96. BHEI is an affiliate of Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance Company (BHSIC), a Nebraska USA domiciled corporation, which provides commercial property, marine, casualty, healthcare professional liability, executive and professional lines, surety, travel, programs, accident and health, medical stop loss and homeowners insurance, and is a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway International Insurance Limited (BHIIL), an incorporated England and Wales limited liability company, Registration Number 3230337 and Registered Office at 8 Fenchurch Place, 4th Floor, London EC3M 4AJ, United Kingdom. BHSIC, BHIIL and BHEI are part of Berkshire Hathaway's National Indemnity group of insurance companies, which hold financial strength ratings of A++ from AM Best and AA+ from Standard Poor's. Based in Boston, BHSI has offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Houston, Indianapolis, Irvine, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, San Ramon, Seattle, Stevens Point, Adelaide, Auckland, Brisbane, Cologne, Dubai, Dublin, Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur, London, Macau, Madrid, Melbourne, Munich, Paris, Perth, Singapore, Sydney and Toronto.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200622005022/en/

Contacts:

JoAnn Lee +1 617-936-2937