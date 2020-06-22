Trading in BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Oyj paid subscription shares is to cease. The last trading day is June 25, 2020. Short name: BONES BTA --------------------------- ISIN code: SE0014428884 --------------------------- Orderbook ID: 197307 --------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Stockholm Certified Advisers AB. For further information, please call Stockholm Certified Advisers AB on +46 707 94 90 73.