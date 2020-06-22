Bybit Launches Fiat Gateway: Users Can Now Buy Crypto With Over 20 Fiat Currencies

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2020 / Derivatives exchange Bybit has added a fiat onramp that enables users to purchase cryptocurrency with credit and debit card, or a bank transfer. The fiat-crypto facility has been implemented with the support of payment providers Banxa and Xanpool. It means that Bybit users can now purchase BTC or ETH using Visa or Mastercard. Other debit and credit cards are also supported as well as the ability to purchase crypto via bank transfer.

The introduction of a fiat gateway means that Bybit users can start trading more quickly and can deposit funds directly into their account without needing to route them via third party platforms. As a result, traders will be able to capitalize on market moves faster, enabling them to optimize the size and timing of the positions they open.

Among the fiat currencies supported are USD, AUD, CAD, EUR, SGD and GBP.

The complete list is available on https://www.bybit.com/buy-crypto

Bybit CEO Ben Zhou said: "Adding fiat-crypto support is another major milestone in our roadmap, and a major coup for Bybit traders who have been patiently waiting for this day to arrive. Thanks to our payment partners Banxa and Xanpool, Bybit users can now frictionlessly purchase crypto with credit or debit card at some of the most competitive rates on the market."

Holger Arians, Banxa CEO added: "We are excited to be launching Banxa's fiat onramp service on Bybit's trading platform. In partnering with Bybit, we are giving people around the world equal and easy access to digital currencies, so that they can enjoy a superior trading experience on Bybit's platform"

"XanPool is excited to be partnering with great companies like Bybit." concluded XanPool CEO, Jeffery Liu. "Our initial fiat gateway partnership is only the beginning of what will become a long and fruitful partnership into other business areas as well."

To mark the integration of its fiat-crypto gateway, Bybit has launched a promotion in which users will receive a $10 BTC bonus for every $100 of BTC or ETH they purchase. Up to $50 of BTC per user can be earned for the duration of the promotion, which runs from June 22 - July 22.

About Bybit

Bybit is a global cryptocurrency derivatives exchange established in March 2018 and registered in the BVI. It is headquartered in Singapore and has offices in Hong Kong and Taiwan. Bybit has a global user base comprising everyone from individual retail clients to professional derivatives traders.

Bybit's technology team includes experts from numerous leading companies such as Morgan Stanley, Tencent, Ping' an Bank, and Nuoya Fortune. The exchange offers traders a matching engine capable of 100,000 transactions per second with no downtime. Bybit is committed to creating a fair, transparent, and efficient trading environment for all.

For more information please visit: https://www.bybit.com/

For updates, follow Bybit's social platforms on Twitter and Telegram.

Contact:

Dan Edelstein

pr@marketacross.com

+972-545-464-238

SOURCE: Bybit

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/594647/Bybit-Launches-Fiat-Gateway-Users-Can-Now-Buy-Crypto-With-Over-20-Fiat-Currencies