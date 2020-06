The Exchange has decided to resume the trading in shares of PSI Biotech Holding ASA (PSIBo, ISIN code NO0010405640, order book ID 089413) as the shares has been resumed on Oslo Stock Exchange with effect as of today, June 22, 2020. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance Stockholm, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.