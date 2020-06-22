Anzeige
Korr Acquisitions Group, Inc.: KORR Acquisitions Group sends Follow Up letter to GoPro Board Asking for Elimination of Dual Class and Pushes for Strategic Sale Sees $15 value

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2020 / KORR Acquisitions Group, Inc. (together with its affiliates, including KORR Value, LP, "KORR"), a shareholder with a substantial position in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) ("GoPro" or the "Company"), today announced that it has delivered a follow up letter to both Nicholas D. Woodman, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and founder of GoPro, and Kenneth Goldman, the Company's lead independent director, with copies to the Company's Board of Directors.

The full text of KORR's letter can be viewed at the following link:

https://korracquisitions.com/gopro2/

About KORR Value L.P. and KORR Acquisitions Group, Inc.

KORR Acquisitions Group, Inc. is a New York based investment adviser that is focused on investing in undervalued publicly traded companies. KORR actively engages with managements to identify ways to unlock value for all shareholders and stakeholders.

Investor contact:
Kenny Orr
(855)-KORRVLU

SOURCE: KORR Acquisitions Group, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/594478/KORR-Acquisitions-Group-sends-Follow-Up-letter-to-GoPro-Board-Asking-for-Elimination-of-Dual-Class-and-Pushes-for-Strategic-Sale-Sees-15-value

