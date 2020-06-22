Jubilant Therapeutics Presents Preclinical Data at the American Association for Cancer Research, Reveals Unique Dual-Action Anti-Cancer Mechanism Underscoring First-in-Class Pipeline Asset in Hematological Tumors

-- Findings indicate JBI-802 is a potent and selective oral dual inhibitor of LSD1 and HDAC6 with enhanced anti-tumor activity in hematological cancer and favorable safety profile

BEDMINSTER, New Jersey, June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jubilant Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company advancing small molecule modulators to address unmet medical needs in oncology and autoimmune diseases, today announced that preclinical data of dual LSD1 and HDAC6 inhibitor JBI-802, will be presented in a poster session at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting II. The preclinical data demonstrated that JBI-802 has strong efficacy in multiple in vivo cancer models mediated by LSD1 and HDAC6 inhibition, while demonstrating excellent selectivity against other HDACs and superior in vivo efficacy compared to single agents targeting LSD1 or HDAC6.

"We are excited to reveal these new data from our study of JBI-802 whose first-in-class dual mechanism of action targets the overexpression of two proteins, while exhibiting a favorable tolerability profile," said Syed Kazmi, President and Chief Executive Officer of Jubilant Therapeutics Inc. "These data support the additional development of this novel dual epigenetic inhibitor as a potential therapeutic agent for genetically-defined cancers."

A link to the e-poster, listed below, is available through the AACR website.

Title:Novel Dual Small Molecule Inhibitor Targeting LSD1 and HDAC6

Poster Number: 1756

Date and Time:June 22, 2020 at 8:45 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT)

Session Title: Epigenetic Targets

Presenter: Dhanalakshmi Sivanandhan, et al.

Key highlights from the study which examined anti-proliferative activity of JBI-802 on select acute myeloid leukemia (AML), chronic lymphocytic leukemia, small cell lung cancer, sarcoma and multiple myeloma cell lines as compared to single agents, include the following:

JBI-802 demonstrated strong tumor growth inhibition in erythroleukemia and multiple other hematological tumors as compared to single agents;

Syngeneic models showed single agent activity with unique mechanism of action and that JBI-802 can be combined with checkpoint inhibitors safely in this mouse model; and

The molecule showed a favorable tolerability profile at efficacious doses.

JBI-802 is currently being evaluated in IND-enabling studies for the treatment of AML and other solid tumors and first-in-human clinical studies are expected in 1H 2021. Jubilant Therapeutics Inc. is developing a pipeline of novel, differentiated therapeutic assets; for partnership opportunity inquiries please contact BD@jubilanttx.com.

About Jubilant Therapeutics Inc.

Jubilant Therapeutics Inc. is a patient-centric biopharmaceutical company advancing potent and selective small molecule modulators to address unmet medical needs in oncology and autoimmune diseases. Our advanced discovery engine integrates structure-based design and computational algorithms to discover and develop novel, precision therapeutics against both first-in-class and validated but intractable targets in genetically-defined patient populations. The company's entrepreneurial-minded leadership and scientific teams strive for speed and efficiency by employing a business model that leverages the proven and synergistic capabilities of Jubilant Life Sciences' value chain and shared services. Jubilant Therapeutics is headquartered in the U.S. and guided by globally renowned key opinion leaders and scientific advisory board members.

