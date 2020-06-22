U.S.-owned business intelligence firm Wood Mackenzie has attempted to evaluate the market opportunities offered by the repowering of solar projects around the world which feature inverters which are 10 years old - as well as those which will expire ahead of time.Some 4.2 GW of solar project capacity will experience inverter failures this year despite being less than ten years old, according to U.S.-owned analyst Wood Mackenzie, with the premature failure figure rising to 36 GW in 2025. The Scotland-based consultancy this morning issued a statement about the opportunities offered by the global, ...

