Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF) SWEF: Dealings by Investment Adviser 22-Jun-2020 / 12:27 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 22 June 2020 Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited: Dealings by Investment Adviser The Company announces the purchase of 133,333 and 61,093 ordinary shares respectively in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") by Duncan MacPherson and Lorcain Egan of Starwood Capital Europe Advisers LLP, the Investment Adviser to the Company, at an average price of 81.62 pence and 81.84 pence per Ordinary Share respectively. Following these transactions, Mr. MacPherson has an interest in 133,333 Ordinary Shares and Mr. Egan has an interest in 61,093 Ordinary Shares. For further information, please contact: Apex Fund and Corporate Services (Guernsey) Limited as Company Secretary Vania Santos 01481 735878 Starwood Capital Duncan MacPherson 020 7016 3655 Jefferies International Limited Stuart Klein 020 7029 8000 Neil Winward Gaudi Le Roux Notes: Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited is an investment company listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange with an investment objective to provide Shareholders with regular dividends and an attractive total return while limiting downside risk, through the origination, execution, acquisition and servicing of a diversified portfolio of real estate debt investments in the UK and the wider European Union's internal market. www.starwoodeuropeanfinance.com [1]. The Group is the largest London-listed vehicle to provide investors with pure play exposure to real estate lending. The Group's assets are managed by Starwood European Finance Partners Limited, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Starwood Capital Group. ISIN: GG00B79WC100 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: SWEF LEI Code: 5493004YMVUQ9Z7JGZ50 Sequence No.: 71056 EQS News ID: 1075275 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=820ab51c5dd44debecb8781312a1325e&application_id=1075275&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 22, 2020 07:27 ET (11:27 GMT)