Stockholm, June 22, 2020 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq:NDAQ) announces today the updated results of the semi-annual review of the First North 25 Index (Nasdaq Stockholm: FN25) which will become effective with the market open on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. Enzymatica AB (ENZY), Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (FARON) and Remedy Entertainment Oyj (REMEDY) will be added to the Index. Maha Energy AB (MAHA A), Smart Eye AB (SEYE) and Fastighets AB Trianon ser. B (TRIAN B) will be removed from the Index. The FN25 consists of the largest and most traded shares listed on Nasdaq First North. Companies included in the FN25 are selected through a two-step process as follows: -- The 30 largest companies measured by market capitalization are selected. -- The 25 most traded shares within this pool, measured by aggregated trading turnover over a six month period, are selected for the index. FN25 is reviewed semi-annually in January and July. The First North 25 Index constituents effective July 1, 2020 are: Absolent Group AB Minesto AB Admicom Oyj Ovzon AB Akelius Residential Property AB ser. D Paradox Interactive AB Amasten Fastighets AB PowerCell Sweden AB Cibus Nordic Real Estate AB Remedy Entertainment Oyj Climeon AB ser. B Sdiptech AB ser. B Detection Technology Oyj Sedana Medical AB Embracer Group AB ser. B SpectraCure AB Enzymatica AB Stillfront Group AB Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy Storytel AB ser. B Genovis AB Surgical Science Sweden AB Kambi Group Plc Vostok Emerging Finance Ltd Mentice AB About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Media Contact David Augustsson +46 73 449 6135 david.augustsson@nasdaq.com