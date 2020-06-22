Original-Research: Coreo AG - von GBC AGEinstufung von GBC AG zu Coreo AGUnternehmen: Coreo AG ISIN: DE000A0B9VV6Anlass der Studie: Research Report (Anno) Empfehlung: BUY Kursziel: 2.60 EUR Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2021 Letzte Ratingänderung: Analyst: Cosmin Filker, Marcel Goldmann- Higher investment volume expected in 2020 - Significant revenue and earnings growth forecasted Since Coreo AG began to focus on building up a residential and commercial portfolio, several properties and real estate portfolios have been acquired in recent fiscal years. As of December 31, 2019, the company had on-balance sheet properties in the amount of EUR 44.38 million (December 31, 18: EUR 40.02 million), which has been expanded compared to the previous year, in particular due to valuation effects. The goal of doubling the property portfolio through new investments in the 2019 financial year was therefore not achieved. However, Coreo AG acquired 10.1 % of the Frankfurt St Martin Tower property as part of a joint venture and, in November 2019, a portfolio comprising 272 apartments and a commercial unit in North Rhine- Westphalia. However, the transfer of the NRW portfolio did not take place until 2020, which is why this new investment is not yet included in the 2019 figures. As a result of the expansion of the portfolio in recent years, rental income improved to EUR 2.92 million in 2019 (previous year: EUR 2.16 million). At the same time, sales proceeds of EUR 2.98 million (previous year: EUR 6.73 million) were below the previous year's figure, as planned. In 2019, partial sales were made in Mannheim, sales of properties in the Hydra portfolio and the sale of individual properties in Göttingen. The sale of properties in the Goettingen portfolio (EUR 5.88 million), among others, was only recognized in revenues and earnings after the balance sheet date. Finally, Coreo AG reports valuation income of EUR 3.06 million (previous year: EUR 2.64 million) as the third revenue component. As a result of the lower proceeds from disposals and the resulting decline in sales income, as well as increased modernization and conversion work, Coreo AG posted a lower EBIT of EUR 2.50 million (previous year: EUR 4.89 million). Although financial expenses decreased, the after-tax result was negative at EUR -0.86 million (previous year: EUR 1.66 million). The break-even point should be clearly exceeded again in the current and coming financial years. On the one hand, the company should achieve further rent increases on the basis of the current property portfolio. In particular, the letting of existing vacancies in the Hydra portfolio should lead to an increase in rental income. At the same time, the company should record a strong increase in proceeds from the sale of the Göttingen properties alone. The valuation result should be higher than in the previous year due to investments in the existing portfolio, in particular in the Hydra portfolio. Another aspect of our forecasts is planned property acquisitions. Although Coreo AG expects to increase its real estate portfolio to over EUR400 million within 4-5 years, we are taking a more conservative approach to our planning. For the next three financial years, we expect investments of EUR 40 million each, with a large part of the investments already made in 2020 with the acquisition of the NRW portfolio. Liquid funds of EUR 5.20 million plus the addition of liquidity from the sale of, among other things, properties in Göttingen (EUR 5.88 million) and a recently implemented capital increase (EUR 1.91 million) should provide sufficient financial leeway. The portfolio of MagForce shares in the amount of EUR5.80 million must be added to this figure. As part of our DCF valuation model, we have determined a fair value per share of EUR2.60. Based on the current share price of EUR 1.29, we thus assign the BUY rating. 