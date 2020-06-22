Walcom Group Ltd - Resignation of Nominated Adviser and Broker

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 ("MAR").

22 June 2020

WALCOM GROUP LIMITED

("Walcom" or "the Company")

Resignation of Nominated Adviser and Broker

The Company announces that Allenby Capital Limited has resigned as Nominated Adviser and Broker to the Company with immediate effect.

Pursuant to Rule 1 of the AIM Rules for Companies, the Company's shares have been suspended from trading on AIM. If a replacement Nominated Adviser is not appointed within one month of the date of Allenby Capital Limited's resignation, admission of the Company's shares to trading on AIM will be cancelled.

Further announcements will be made in due course.

