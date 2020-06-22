Perk Labs Inc.: Perk Labs Announces New Marketing Campaign

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2020 / Perk Labs Inc. (CSE:PERK)(OTCQB:PKLBF)(FRA:PKLB) ("Perk Labs" or the "Company") the parent company of Perk Hero, the all-in-one mobile ordering, "contact free" payments and loyalty app, today announced that it has rolled out a new "Keep it Local" marketing campaign. We also leveraged this campaign via the Daily Hive Vancouver's digital channels, with a target audience reach of over 40,000 people.

Inspiring consumers to shop local and advising brick-and-mortar businesses to adopt digital tools has been amplified by adapting to COVID-19 protocols. These are very challenging times, especially for small businesses, and it is more important now than ever for local businesses to adapt and pivot through mobile technology to encourage purchasing opportunities from consumers. We have seen this trend take shape through initiatives such as digitalmainstreet.ca and locobc.ca. Should a second wave of COVID-19 occur, it is crucial that businesses be digitally enabled now to not lose out on critical revenues.

Perk Hero provides customers a better way to shop. All of the tools in the Perk Hero app have been designed with empowering independent businesses in mind. By downloading Perk Hero, an independent business can quickly and easily convert a smartphone or tablet into a device that can accept contact-free payments through both its ordering and pay-by-scanning-QR technology. At Perk Hero, our goal is to ensure that local entrepreneurs can use these new digital tools to thrive in the current and post COVID-19 world.

Since launching April 2nd, Perk Hero has quickly expanded its network of merchants. Launching with only 5 merchants, just as COVID-19 forced many businesses to pause or cease operations, we now have over 60 merchants signed onto our platform, a number that has been growing at an accelerated pace. These new Perk Hero-enabled merchants include restaurants, cafes, dental clinics, and several small businesses such as fitness trainers, artisans, and professional consultants.

We see developing a large base of merchants within communities as essential to growing our user base. As we expand to new cities, developing a critical mass of merchants will be key to our success. As Perk Hero refines its marketing channels and advances new product features, we are establishing a marketing playbook that can be easily replicated in other cities across North America. We have been working with niche Instagram influencers, as well as launched our short-form video campaigns on social media channels which can be viewed here:

Order Ahead with Perk Hero (https://vimeo.com/420407224)

Scan, Pay, Go (https://vimeo.com/417325087)

Pay by Photo (https://vimeo.com/420408891)

Complete Quests to Level Up (https://vimeo.com/424828724)

Check-in and Perk (https://vimeo.com/424838355)

Learn more about Perk Hero's Keep It Local campaign here: https://perkhero.com/keep-it-local-with-perk-hero/

