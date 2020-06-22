Former NSA and Western Union Executives Join Cred Leadership Team

Security and financial technology veterans join Cred to democratize financial services

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2020 / Cred, the leading global blockchain-based financial services platform serving customers in 190 countries, announced today that it has added new executives to the already powerful roster. Daniel Goldstein joins Cred as Chief Technology Officer and Bethany De Lude will take over all security operations as Chief Information Security Officer. Each executive brings a 25+ year proven track record of security and financial innovation, spanning blockchain technology, payments, risk engineering, and compliance.

Bethany De Lude, a former NSA employee, served as the first CISO for the Federal Judiciary and has held security leadership positions at PricewaterhouseCoopers, Riggs Bank, and the Corporate Executive Board. Prior to joining Cred, Bethany was the first CISO for the Federal Judiciary and held a security leadership position at the US National Security Agency.

"I look forward to joining a team of true professionals and innovators whose mission is to offer equitable, inclusive financial services using blockchain technology," said Bethany De Lude. "I am eager to bring my knowledge of information security and help Cred build a world-class security organization as it continues its growth trajectory."

Daniel Goldstein served as an executive at Western Union, Symantec, and Emergent Technology. His teams have built next-generation digital fraud detection, Big Data systems, global payments, and he led the development of Emergent Technology's Responsible Gold supply chain solution and G-Coin digital token.

"I'm thrilled to support Cred's mission of providing more equitable and inclusive financial and services utilizing the best of blockchain and traditional fintech," said Danny Goldstein, Chief Technology Officer at Cred. "This team has a strong track record of innovation and understands how to apply new technology to solve current industry problems and create significant value."

"Cred is fortunate to attract some of the best talent in the world and Bethany and Daniel are no exception," said Dan Schatt CEO and Co-Founder of Cred. "Daniel's deep technical expertise and Bethany's exceptional information security leadership will prepare Cred to scale its business to support lending and blockchain transactions that will grow into the billions of dollars."

Bethany De Lude and Danny Goldstein's appointment follows the significant growth and profitability Cred has experienced. Cred is a licensed lender headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, supporting over a dozen partners with its industry-leading crypto-backed lending and borrowing platform. Founded by PayPal veterans, Cred powers the financial services offerings for some of the most well-known blockchain organizations in the world including the Litecoin Foundation, Bitcoin.com, and Uphold. Cred offers crypto-based interest accounts providing highly competitive interest rates on Bitcoin, Ether, and stablecoins and crypto-backed loans allowing clients to access liquidity in USD.

