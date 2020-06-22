Authority Titans: How The BR Lab is Helping Black Entrepreneurs Find Success Through Marketing and Branding

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2020 / For the longest time, black-owned businesses have always been a disadvantage compared to their white counterparts. According to ProsperityNow, black businesses only average $58,000 in annual revenue, a figure which pales in comparison to the $546,000 that white-owned businesses make yearly. This is just one of the manifestations of racial inequality that still plagues America up to this day. Luckily, The BR Lab is here to lend its expertise in branding and marketing and help black business-owners find the success they truly deserve.

Having been in the business for years now, The BR Lab is proudly owned by and is in support of people of color. According to Beras, his agency has been providing branding and marketing to a client base that is 70-80% African-American. Some of the more prominent clients that The BR Lab has lent its services to include Egypt Sherrod of HGTV, Porsha Williams of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, and Tokyo Stylez, hairstylist to Kylie Jenner, Cardi B, and Beyonce.

The BR Lab is a creative ideation firm committed to bringing its clients' brand visions to life, both electronically and in print. The BR Lab is a branding powerhouse that has proven itself over time with top-notch services and phenomenal solutions. With "Unmatched Creativity" at its core, The BR Lab is here to help businesses develop the right image and branding for themselves.

The BR Lab offers a wide range of services that helps execute their client's vision, providing solutions from the conceptual stages, all the way to the launch. Some of the services that BR Lab offer include website design, print design, and branding & illustration. The BR Lab specializes in providing solutions for people in the music industry, entertainment, start-ups, and small businesses.

The organization is the brainchild of founder and CEO Juan Beras, a Latin-American entrepreneur and creative. Beras is a self-taught graphic and web designer that went from designing MySpace layouts to developing his craft and building his own branding empire.

In this crucial point in time where people are trying to make history in the country and take back power from institutions that abuse people of color, The BR Lab has decided to help with this powerful movement by lending their expertise in strategic ideation, social marketing, and digital content production.

"Entrepreneurs and Black-owned businesses are the lifeblood of my firm and the backbone of this country. In this monumental time, I felt it vital, urgent even, that I add my services and resources to this effort," he states. "As a person of color myself, I intimately know the pain that served as the catalyst for this global awakening and shift. I was looking for a way to become involved in the solutions needed. Partnering with Run Your City NYC provides the perfect outlet to be part of this amazing, inspiring shift," Beras concludes.

Currently, The BR Lab is partnered with Run Your City NYC, a non-profit organization specifically charged with fighting instances of systemic injustice and discrimination in Black and Brown communities. The BR Lab team hopes that through this partnership, they'll be able to make significant waves in today's society, and help find success for more businesses owned by people of color.

To know more about The BR Lab and its full range of services, you can check out their website and subscribe to their newsletter. You may also email them at info@thebrlab.com or give them a call on 1-848-210-3119.

SOURCE: Authority Titans

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/594726/How-The-BR-Lab-is-Helping-Black-Entrepreneurs-Find-Success-Through-Marketing-and-Branding