Jolly began the interview by asking about the Company's recent press release detailing the completed manufacturing of their mobile COVID-19 testing and monitoring lab, Quiklab. Thomas shared that the Company recently purchased the Aire Fitness manufacturing facility in San Diego. "What we've done is we've taken that manufacturing facility and we've converted it with the ability to manufacture the mobile COVID-19 testing facility," said Thomas. "Not only will we be able to test for COVID-19, but we'll be able to test for other types of situations as well, including vitamin deficiencies and influenza," Thomas continued.

"We see a huge market for COVID-19 testing in the US and abroad. We're excited to be a part of it and be able to manufacture these turnkey solutions for government agencies and corporations so that they can test and monitor their employees on a daily or weekly basis," shared Thomas, adding that the Company will be one of the first to market with this type of solution.

The conversation then turned to the Company's 4G/5G upgrade project. "COVID-19 has really slowed down our ability to start the upgrade," explained Thomas. "To date, we've upgraded about 30% of our US networks to the 4G/5G network," he shared. "Now that things are opening back up it's gotten a little easier for us to deploy the network a little bit faster."

Jolly then asked about the Company's strategy in raising capital. Thomas shared that the Company considered moving forward with a 506(B), but decided to give their shareholders the opportunity to invest into the Company while raising funds. "We decided to do what's called a Reg A+, which is a registered security," explained Thomas. "We are just finishing up the private placement documents, the auditors are under review, and once they're through with the review we will put it out into the marketplace."

"Where are we at with the company's convertible debt?" asked Jolly. "I shared in our last interview that the convertible debt guys had basically converted all of their shares that were in reserve," said Thomas. "We're really excited. Those guys are pretty much on the sidelines now," he continued. "We're still in negotiation with the final two and I'm hoping to have resolution with those guys here in the next week or so."

To close the interview, Thomas shared that the Company has a strong emphasis on the diversification of their business. "In all of these acquisitions that we do there is a purpose or meaning behind it," said Thomas. "In early telecom, the value was owning the network. In 2020, the value is not in owning the network, the value is in what's going through the network."

