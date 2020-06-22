Consumer Healthcare Business Clinova Appoints Healthcare Heavyweight to Team

Masha Feigelman joins the healthcare group as part of its global expansion

LONDON, June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Clinova, the rapidly expanding global consumer healthcare company, has appointed former McKinsey & Company Partner Masha Feigelman to its team.

Masha spent more than 20 years at the global management consulting firm, where she built up the healthcare restructuring and transformation service in her capacity as a global leader, including the set-up of the McKinsey healthcare practice in Russia.

With a background in product management, Masha has supported organisational transformation and built new business, including the expansion of new service lines for McKinsey. She has expertise in building culture, top team alignment, organisational design and development, and incentive and performance management; and has long been committed to talent development and diversity initiatives.

Masha, who has an MBA from Harvard Business School, has also supported international expansion strategy and implementation for several fast-growth companies, having worked with VCs and their portfolio companies to develop organisation development blueprints.

Clinova is backed by some of the biggest names in healthcare including John Molter, former head of customer sales at P&G; Ernesto Levy, former head of Novartis consumer division in the US; and John Honey, former SVP at Reckitt Benckiser.

The Clerkenwell-based, science-led company has recently upped the production of its FFP2 certified Covaflu respirator masks, which have been essential in providing protection throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company has also had success with its personal healthcare app Caidr, which allows users access to personalised medical and wellness advice.

Masha joins Clinova as organisational design advisor as the company expands from Europe into the Middle East, Africa, South America and Asia Pacific markets.

Masha will also support the growth of Clinova's diverse product portfolio, with a focus on the Caidr app.

Masha said: "I'm delighted to have joined Clinova at such a vital time in its development, bringing my knowledge and know-how in key areas, such as the creation of new service lines and international development. The Clinova board has a clear vision for the expansion of its global network, providing health and wellness solutions across the world, and I am excited to join them on this journey."

