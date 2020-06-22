Altasciences Company Inc.: Dr. Joseph A. Francisco Appointed Chief Toxicologist at Altasciences

LAVAL, Quebec, June 22, 2020announced today the appointment of Dr. Joseph A. Francisco as Chief Toxicologist, effective June 22, 2020.

Dr. Francisco is a nonclinical development professional with expertise in preclinical studies from early discovery through to the post-marketing stage. He joins Altasciences with over 25 years of experience in the CRO and biotech industries, specifically in the development of small molecules, protein therapeutics, and cell therapies.

"Joe's understanding and experience of the strategic and tactical aspects of successful preclinical drug development programs, including program design, conduct, and overall management, will ensure Altasciences' clients are provided with expert scientific and regulatory advice so their preclinical development strategies are consistent with global regulatory expectations," said Steve Mason, Executive Vice President, Site Operations, at Altasciences.

Dr. Francisco has co-authored over 20 scientific publications and a number of U.S. and international patent applications. He also serves as member and councilor within multiple industry groups, including the American College of Toxicology and the Society of Toxicology. His first degree is in Chemical Engineering and Biochemistry and he also holds a Ph.D. in Chemical Engineering.

Altasciences is a mid-sized CRO that provides the talent and scale to support the nonclinical and clinical markets while creating a new outsourcing paradigm for its clients.

"Since acquiring our preclinical business in October 2018, we have continued to build a world-class team at our site in Seattle by bringing together highly skilled specialists who share our culture and values, and particularly our focus on delivering expert guidance with exceptional customer service. We are very pleased to welcome Joe to our team," added Chris Perkin, CEO of Altasciences.

About Altasciences

Altasciences is a forward-thinking, mid-size contract research organization offering pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies a proven, flexible approach to preclinical and clinical pharmacology studies, including formulation, manufacturing, and analytical services . For over 25 years, Altasciences has been partnering with sponsors to help support educated, faster, and more complete early drug development decisions. Altasciences' integrated, full-service solutions include preclinical safety testing , clinical pharmacology and proof of concept , bioanalysis , program management, medical writing, biostatistics, and data management, all customizable to specific sponsor requirements. Altasciences helps sponsors get better drugs to the people who need them, faster.