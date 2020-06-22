Artificial Intelligence, Rich Business and Consumer Data Power Infogroup's New Customer Acquisition Platform

AI analyzes behavior and performance; real-time Data Axle platform supplies 140+ million prospective B2B and B2C customers

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2020 / Marketers can now use AI and real-time, verified third-party data in a single email platform to find new customers more easily thanks to Infogroup's new Acquisition Platform, the company announced today. Infogroup's Artificial Intelligence-driven acquisition platform sifts through more than 140 million emailable prospective B2B and B2C customers, available in its proprietary real-time Data Axle platform, and uses a prospect's known previous behavior to optimize mailings, learning as it goes.

Infogroup, which has supported clients' email campaigns for two decades, built this Acquisition Platform to serve as its new foundational email platform. The platform's decision engine uses event data to give pre- and post-campaign deployment recommendations and optimize targeting and segmentation. Infogroup's acquisition offering includes a full suite of deliverability support services to help clients hit new customer acquisition goals and maximize campaign performance. These services include detailed inbox placement measurement, campaign monitoring, deployment strategies, ISP remediation, and issue resolution if a mailing is blocked or blacklisted.

"Our Acquisition Platform's AI learns from each event and applies that learning across Infogroup's entire database," said Infogroup CEO and Chairman Michael Iaccarino. "Artificial Intelligence is only as good as the data that powers it, and with Infogroup's 140 million emailable, human- and machine-verified business and consumer records, updated in real-time through our Data Axle platform, we're pleased to help our clients find the best prospects."

With data on 74 million consumers and 72 million businesses, Infogroup's Acquisition Platform:

Ensures great cost per acquisition

Improves overall campaign ROI

Generates new leads

Offers creative and campaign management services

Infogroup puts all of its data through regular and rigorous hygiene and validation processes. Its proprietary databases available in the company's flagship platform Data Axle, contain hundreds of demographic and firmographic attributes, enabling Infogroup clients to quickly find the most responsive audiences. Using Infogroup's Acquisition Platform clients can take advantage of a roadmap for multi-touch attribution.

For more information, visit https://www.infogroup.com/acquisition-platform/.

About Infogroup and Data Axle

Infogroup is a leading provider of data and real-time business intelligence solutions for enterprise, small business, nonprofit and political organizations. The company's solutions enable clients to acquire and retain customers, and enhance their user experiences through proprietary business and consumer data, artificial intelligence/machine learning models, innovative software applications and expert professional services. Infogroup's cloud-based Data Axle platform delivers data and data updates in real-time via APIs, CRM integrations, SaaS, and managed services. Infogroup has 45+ years of experience helping organizations exceed their goals. For more information, visit www.infogroup.com.

