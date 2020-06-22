Future Market Insights: Coronavirus Effect Analysis: Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA) Treatment Market to Benefit from Antibiotics Demand in Short Term

Developers working on methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) treatments market are expected to invest resources into research and development activities, for the generation of new product options, in a bid to bring in additional funding to the industry.

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2020 / Rising investments in the biopharmaceutical industry in response the coronavirus pandemic, has generated new opportunities for the methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus treatment market. Extensive resources being invested into R&D in public and private sectors will aid the MRSA treatment market to sustain growth through the pandemic.

The global methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) treatment market has managed to reach a valuation of 3.57 Bn in 2019. Similar to the coronavirus, MRSA is highly contagious and has a higher morbidity and mortality rate. Consequently, the investments in coronavirus treatment infrastructure will also aid MRSA treatments. On the other hand, the prioritization of resources to the COVID-19 crisis potentially creates shortages in MRSA treatments till the outbreak is brought under control.

"Researchers are focused on the development and introduction of new antibacterial drugs for MRSA-related diseases. Pharmaceutical companies, have gained approval for trial applications for existing drug formulations to combat MRSA- based post-surgery infections. These trends will sustain market growth through and after the duration of the pandemic," says the FMI analyst.

Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA) Treatments Market - Top Takeaways

Lipopeptide drug class contributes substantially to revenue share owing to effective distribution infrastructure

Streptogramins and fluoroquinolones will witness a superior growth rate owing to the rising MRSA incidences in developing economies

Parenteral administration accounts for major revenue share as a first line therapy in the market

While hospital pharmacies are the primary distribution channels for MRSA drugs, online channels are gaining ground, driven by discounts and product offers

North America will remain the dominant regional market owing to the presence of major market players. However, higher awareness about antibiotic resistant bacteria will drive growth in Asia Pacific

Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA) Treatments Market - Critical Driving Factors

Long-term stays of patients in medical facilities is a key factor boosting MRSA incidences, and the requirement for associated treatments

Innovations in screening technologies and processes for resistant bacterial strains are fuelling the MRSA treatment market

Growth in MRSA infections in hospitals from the high number of COVID-19 patients will contribute to demand.

Tech innovations in terms of machine learning and artificial intelligence in the healthcare sector helps overall market growth

Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA) Treatments Market - Major Constraints

Potential for inaccurate results in diagnostics, for MRSA cases is a key obstacle to market growth.

Lack of systematic checkups of MRSA, particularly in developing economies is set to hamper market growth.

Projected Market Impact by COVID-19 Outbreak

The COVID-19 virus is highly contagious, and the outbreak has resulted in an unprecedented number of patients, many of whom require hospitalization. Consequently, the pandemic has substantially increased the risk of secondary, hospital -based infections, including MRSA. Also, COVID-19 patients are more vulnerable to MRSA infections.

Since patients with MRSA are more at risk of fatality, the demand for new antibiotics for MRSA treatment is expected to rise greatly in the short term. Overall demand is likely to decline gradually to pre-pandemic levels once COVID-19 is brought under control.

Competition Landscape

Key players in the Methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) treatment market include but are not limited to Pfizer Inc., Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd., Merck & Co. Inc., The Medicines Co., Allergan, and Theravance Biopharma.

Top manufacturers in the market are investing in clinical trials and research & development activities for novel drug molecule formulas and tech, in addition to the introduction of generic medicine for MRSA treatment. For example, researchers have been able to use a novel optical microscopic technique integrating blue laser light on MRSA cell structures. Similarly, researchers have also found promising results from the use of a new drug called Teixobactin.

More about the Report

FMI's market research report gives insights on methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) treatment market. The market is analyzed in terms of drug class (glycopeptides, lipopeptides, oxazolidinones, glycylcycline, streptogramins, lincomycin, tetracycline, lipoglycopeptides, antiseptics, naturals, and others), route of administration (intravenous, oral, topical, nasal, cutaneous, and intramuscular) distribution channel (hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, drugstores, and online pharmacies), indication (skin and soft tissue infections (SSTIs), pneumonia, bloodstream infections, surgical and medical infections, and others) and types of MRSA (healthcare acquired MRSA, community acquired MRSA, and hospital acquired MRSA) across seven key regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and Middle East and Africa).

