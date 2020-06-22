FactMR: Assessing the Coronavirus Impact: Casino Management Systems Witness Sharp Dip in Demand Following Pandemic Lockdowns and Social Distancing Practices

Casino management systems developers are anticipated to continue investing in tech improvements to bolster the scope of applications in the industry, for a faster recovery after the pandemic ends.

ROCKVILLE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2020 / The gambling business is highly reliant on air-travel and tourism, which in normal conditions requires large numbers of people in close proximity to each other. Consequently, regional and national lockdowns, in addition to social distancing guidelines have hit the industry really hard, substantially impacting the demand for casino management systems.

The global casino management system market has been estimated to rise at an exponential 14.5% CAGR throughout the forecast period between 2019 and 2029. According to Fact.MR, casinos are also largely ineligible for government aid, which hurts market prospects in the near future. However, casino management systems are anticipated to witness a steady resurgence once travel and movement restrictions are eased.

"Casino revenues are dependent on customer retention. Consequently, they focus on boosting service quality and personalization. Gaming clubs incorporate a plethora of systems to collect exhaustive customer and floor operation data. Casino management systems provide these businesses a hub to extract relevant data from varied gambling tools allowing operators to optimize their operations increasing customer loyalty and retention," says the FACT.MR study.

Casino Management System Market- Key Takeaways

Security and surveillance systems account for a major revenue share of casino management systems, driven by need to minimize crimes and cheating on premises.

Analytics tools are gaining substantial traction in casinos to derive insights on game preferences, winning probabilities, spending patterns, and customer behavior.

North America remains the leading consumer of casino management systems owing to high saturation of the gambling industry and faster access to new technology.

Asia Pacific is displaying highly remunerative opportunities owing to rising social acceptance of gambling clubs, relaxation in government regulations, and tax benefits.

Casino Management System Market- Driving Factors

High demand for novel technologies in the gaming industry drives adoption of casino management systems.

Legalization of gambling and the consequent rise in gaming establishments will positively impact the market.

Strong demand by casinos to track player and employee activity is a key contributor to sales.

Government incentives towards the tourism industry and social acceptance of gambling establishments drives growth.

Casino Management System Market- Major Restraints

Rising competition from online gambling practices is a hinderance to the casino management system market.

Strict government regulations associated with gambling will also hold back market developments.

COVID-19 Impact on Casino management system Market

The coronavirus outbreak has had a devastating impact on the gambling market. Gaming operators around the world have been hit. Despite some regions opening to business, spot checking of customers and fears of contagion have kept business sluggish. These trends are anticipated to hinder the casino management system market throughout the duration of the pandemic.

In addition, international travel restrictions and poor transportation make it difficult for customers to visit casinos. Major changes in worker and customer relationships will be essential to sustain and build growth in demand for casino management systems in the months ahead, as the pandemic situation goes back to normal.

Competitive Landscape

The casino management systems market is competitive, with a number of small and medium scale businesses in the industry. Major players are investing their resources in researching and developing personalized products, to meet the needs of a wide range of application platforms. For instance, Super Spade Games has partnered with Soft2Bet for supplying casino management systems for live dealer games. Similarly, Vector Solutions has released a system suite of software solutions to help with health checks, exposure tracking, and sanitation tailored for the gambling industry.

Next Level Security Systems Inc., International Game Technology, Aristocrat Leisure Ltd., Konami Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., LGS, and Micros Systems Inc. are some of the leading casino management system developers in the global market.

This study offers readers a comprehensive market forecast of the casino management systems market. Global, regional and country-level analysis of the top industry trends impacting the casino management systems market is covered in this FACT.MR study. The report offers insights on the casino management systems market on the basis of application (security & surveillance, analytics, accounting & cash management, player tracking, property management, marketing & promotions, and others) across six regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).

