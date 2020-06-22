Newswire provides a powerful platform at a fraction of the cost of competing providers, making it simple for marketing teams to increase brand awareness and generate traffic during this wave of digital transformation.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2020 / Technology industry leaders no longer have to pay exorbitant fees for quality media, marketing, and communications plans. Newswire's Value Pack Guided Tour program offers powerful software to technology firms looking to increase their brand awareness and generate meaningful traffic to their websites during this unpredictable time period.



Technology Agencies Cut PR Costs Through Newswire's Value Pack Guided Tour

At a time when many media and advertising budgets have been cut due to the ongoing pandemic, many businesses are in need of quality distribution and outreach services as they look to maintain a strong presence in the marketplace and media. To address this growing need, Newswire provides the VPGT as a solution for agencies looking to enhance their communication capabilities with a low flat-fee pricing model. In addition, technology CMOs can utilize Newswire's platform to distribute press releases while achieving a great return on overall media spend.

"We understand the need to stay relevant right now, as relevancy can be a driving force that allows businesses the chance to operate effectively during this pandemic," said Erik Rohrmann COO and SVP at Newswire.

The era of COVID-19 will be remembered as a turning point for the U.S. economy, as businesses in every major industry were forced to adjust to the social distancing protocols put into place by state governments across the country. With this adjustment period came a surge in technological adoption, as software supporting remote workplaces, such as video conferencing platforms and other similar communications systems, rose in demand rapidly at this time.

As U.S. businesses begin to return to work, Newswire plans to help its technology customers take advantage of the budding optimism coming from both business owners and consumers.

"Cautious optimism is really the best way to describe it," said Rohrmann. "Although the American economy is only slowly returning to normal right now, it is a step forward in the right direction. It also is a great opportunity that we are looking to capitalize on for our technology clients."

The VP GT offers agencies a wide array of price points and distribution networks. Competitively priced for less than three cups of coffee a day, the agency selects the number of annual distributions they need to satisfy their clients' needs and pays for release services on a monthly basis for the 12-month term. Each distribution as part of the Guided Tour includes unlimited words, images and links and also includes four custom-built media lists. Agencies can choose between five different distribution networks, including Digital, Digital Plus, State, National, Global or Financial which include distribution to Google News, Yahoo News and AP.

The VP GT provides technology executives with the opportunity to target industry outlets with relevant content and keep the public well-informed. To learn how you can save time, money, and effort with your press release campaigns, visit the VP GT page for more information.

About Newswire?

Newswire delivers press releases and multimedia distribution software and services (SaaS) that empower the Earned Media Advantage: greater brand awareness, increased traffic, greater return on media and marketing communications spend and the competitive edge. With over a decade of experience, Newswire continues to provide its customers with the ability to deliver the right message to the right audience at the right time through the right medium.?

To learn more about how Newswire can help you, visit http://www.newswire.com.

Contact Information:

Charlie Terenzio

VP of Earned Media Advantage Business

Newswire

Office: 813-480-3766

Email: charlie@newswire.com

Related Files

Newswire_Value_Pack_GT

SOURCE: Newswire

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/594723/Technology-Agencies-Cut-PR-Costs-Through-Newswires-Value-Pack-Guided-Tour