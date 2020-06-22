With fuel efficiency that's 30 percent better than the market average, sustainable production, variable airflow and lower total cost of ownership, the Advancer represents the future of trailer refrigeration

Thermo King, a leader in transport temperature control solutions, and a brand of Trane Technologies (NYSE: TT), a global climate innovator, announced today the launch of the Advancer, a re-imagining of the trailer refrigeration unit. The product series, initially available for markets in Europe, Middle East, Latin America and Asia Pacific, offers new design architecture for a bold new standard for performance, temperature control, and fleet connectivity.

"At Thermo King, we understand that being a leader comes with the responsibility to advance technology and capability for refrigerated transport. Since we started the industry more than 80 years ago, we have been innovating to meet and exceed customer needs, improve efficiency and reduce the environmental footprint of our products," said Francesco Incalza, president of Thermo King Europe, Middle East and Africa. "Today, Advancer adds another milestone to our history. By introducing this completely redesigned trailer platform, we are challenging what is possible in our industry. This is our vision for the future of trailer refrigeration."

The performance delivered by the Advancer features ground-breaking temperature control, superior load protection, and unmatched fuel efficiency. Fuel consumption data are recorded, displayed, and available remotely through telematics. These capabilities deliver greater operational flexibility while helping customers achieve significant improvements in fuel efficiency, fleet uptime and total cost of ownership. The Advancer (A-Series) is available in three versions to meet customer needs: the A-360, A-400, and A-500.

"With Advancer we went back to the drawing board and asked, what does the future look like?" said David O'Gorman, senior product manager for Thermo King. "We asked customers what they needed to work better, win more business, and cut their cost of operation. The result is this game-changing solution our customers were waiting for."

Tested On Road, Rail and Sea

Field trial testing in real-life conditions and comparison tests showed that Advancer is up to 40 percent quicker to pull down, and up to 30 percent more fuel-efficient than the market average.

"Our field trial units travelled more than one million kilometres across different climate zones and counted tens of thousands of running hours in diesel and electric modes," added O'Gorman. "The units have crossed deserts, operated at high altitudes, travelled on ferries to cross the seas and on trains for intermodal operations, during which Advancer proved to be trouble free."

Advancer includes unique features that address a wide range of challenges, including:

Fully variable airflow that can be regulated for each journey and cargo and is independent of unit engine speed

Significantly increased electrical and fuel efficiency, contributing to a lower carbon dioxide footprint and engines with 50 percent fewer emissions than the maximum allowed by the latest NRMM Stage V emission standards

Electronic engine speed control on the A-400 and A-500 units, making them the first units on the market to provide complete transparency of fuel levels and fuel consumption

Lower maintenance costs and enhanced serviceability compared to predecessor units, thanks to sensors that provide more insight into the engine, fuel, battery and other key component performance

Future-ready power agnostic capabilities that can utilize diesel, axle generator, or shore power sources with ease

Fleet intelligence as standard, with Advancer being the first-ever unit to offer two years of full telematics connectivity in the purchase price

The Advancer is manufactured in Thermo King's zero-waste-to-landfill plant in Galway, Ireland. The Advancer production line also uses 60 percent less energy than production of predecessor trailer products. This new innovation contributes to Trane Technologies' ambitious 2030 Sustainability Commitments, including a pledge to achieve carbon-neutral operations and to reduce customers' carbon emissions by a gigaton (1 billion metric tons) by 2030.

