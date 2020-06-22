The merger below will take effect on Nasdaq Copenhagen. The last day of trading UCITS-shares in the discontinuing sub-fund is 23 June 2020. Last day of trading UCITS shares in sub-fund SEBinvest AKL Europa Indeks I will also be on 23 June 2020. The sub-fund will be merged with an unlisted sub-fund. Discontinuing sub-fund: ISIN: DK0016284029 ---------------------------------------------------- Name: SEBinvest AKL GTC (Muzinich) P ---------------------------------------------------- Last day of trading: 23 June 2020 ---------------------------------------------------- Short name: SEIGTCP ---------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 36382 ---------------------------------------------------- Continuing sub-fund ISIN: DK0060065829 -------------------------------------------------------------- Name: SEBinvest AKL US H Yld B (Columbia) P -------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: SEIUHYBP -------------------------------------------------------------- Unchanged orderbook ID: 39124 -------------------------------------------------------------- Discontinuing sub-fund: ISIN: DK0016283054 --------------------------------------------------- Name: SEBinvest AKL Europa Indeks I --------------------------------------------------- Last day of trading: 23 June 2020 --------------------------------------------------- Short name: SEIEUII --------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 83757 --------------------------------------------------- For further information please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. (+45) 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=781301