Cybersecurity Services and Solutions Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 258.99 Billion by 2025 - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The cybersecurity market size was valued at USD 104.60 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 258.99 Billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11.9% from 2018 to 2025.

Cybersecurity refers to the practice of ensuring the integrity, confidentiality, and availability (ICA) of information. Cybersecurity consists of an evolving set of tools, risk management approaches, technologies, training, and best practices designed to protect networks, devices, programs, and data from attacks or unauthorized access.

The growth of the cybersecurity industry is driven by factors such as the increase of malware and phishing threats and the increase of IoT and BYOD trends between organizations.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF CYBERSECURITY MARKET SIZE

The recent IoT and BYOD developments among enterprises have increased the risk of advanced persistent threats (APTs) to devices and applications. Therefore, it is difficult for IT managers to monitor and track data flows in different systems. Organizations are increasingly utilizing cybersecurity technologies to counter such situations. This growing need for strong authentication techniques is expected to increase the growth of the cybersecurity market size during the forecast period.

The priority of each organization has further shifted to cybersecurity as each adapts to a post-COVID 19 world. The change in work style with remote workers and devices calls for a new safety perimeter, which is expected to boost the cybersecurity market during the forecast period.

With multiple organizations increasingly digitizing the workflow, there is a huge surge in digital data. Sharing of data in both an external and an internal environment and around the globe has made organizations susceptible to cybercrimes. A successful online attack will damage the business and its brand. This can lead to loss of competitive advantage and a serious financial loss. This increase in digital data and cybercrimes is, in turn, expected to increase the cybersecurity market size.

Due to the implementation of cloud-based mode by organizations to combine supplementary infrastructure technologies such as software-defined perimeters, cloud-based cybersecurity solutions are expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period. This, in turn, is expected to increase the cybersecurity market size.

CYBERSECURITY MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

The solutions sector dominated the cybersecurity market in 2017. Due to the increasing need to monitor external and internal threats for large and small businesses, this segment is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period.

During the forecast period, the cloud segment is expected to show substantial growth in the cybersecurity industry. The growth of the segment comes mainly from the low maintenance costs, which is preferred by small and medium-sized.

BFSI dominated the market as a whole and is projected to show strong growth during the forecast period as well. The growth in this sector is mainly due to the increased need in financial institutions for security and digital privacy. In addition, the rise in adoption of smartphones, internet banking, and cloud are fuelling the cybersecurity market growth in this sector.

Based on the region, North America holds the largest cybersecurity market share during the forecast period. This dominance can be attributed to the presence of leading security providers with global and regional headquarters in the USA . In addition, the growing expenditure of large companies and SMEs on safety solutions and services is another factor propelling market growth.

holds the largest cybersecurity market share during the forecast period. This dominance can be attributed to the presence of leading security providers with global and regional headquarters in the . In addition, the growing expenditure of large companies and SMEs on safety solutions and services is another factor propelling market growth. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR. Increased efforts to ensure endpoints, networks, and cloud infrastructure are expected to help the Asia-Pacific market growth.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

The cyber security market is segmented on the basis of solutions, services, deployment type, user type, industry verticals, and geography.

BY SOLUTIONS

Risk and compliance management

Unified threat management (UTM)

Security incident management

Identity and access management (IAM)

Encryption

Intrusion prevention systems

Others (disaster recovery, vulnerability assessment, and social media control).

BY SERVICES

Professional services

Managed services.

BY DEPLOYMENT TYPE

Cloud

On-premises.

BY USER TYPE

Large enterprises

Small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

Aerospace and defense

BFSI

Public sector

Retail

Healthcare

IT and telecom

Energy and utilities

Manufacturing

Others (automotive, education, and media and entertainment).

BY GEOGRAPHY

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

U.K.

Germany

France

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Australia

Japan

China

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

KEY MARKET PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

Cisco Systems

IBM Corporation

Intel Corporation

Symantec Corporation

HPE

Trend Micro

FireEye

Sophos

Verizon Communications

Dell EMC (RSA Security)

Others.

OTHER COMPANIES MENTIONED IN THE REPORT

Cato Networks, Fireglass, A10 Networks, Palo Alto Networks, Check Point Software Technologies, Forescout Technologies, Rapid7, Zimperium, Linoma Software, InsideSecure, Coresec, and SecuEra Technologies.

