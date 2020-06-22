Developer 7C Solarparken has deployed a 729 kW floating system on a lake near Salzwedel. Power trader Next Kraftwerke will integrate power generated at the site into its virtual power plant.From pv magazine Germany. Solar developer 7C Solarparken has energized its first floating PV system in Germany, on a lake near Salzwedel, in the eastern region of Lower Saxony. The Association of Municipal Water Supply and Wastewater Treatment Salzwedel uses the lake as a temporary water store - a function which does not affect operation of the PV system. With solar modules covering ??around 6,800m2, the PV ...

