VCL Vintners are excited to announce the launch of a dedicated family financial planning service to help whisky investors select whisky casks to be held for the long-term, often to help with a child's house deposit or as a graduation gift.

Financial stability and early retirement seem to be elusive targets for many youngsters these days. For a first time buyer, finding your way on to the property ladder today can be difficult. With average salaries at £35,423 (13/11/18) and average house deposits for first time buyers at £50,174 (10/01/20), you don't have to have a degree in mathematics to see that it's going to be a struggle for most. On top of that, the age for State Pension will increase to 66 for both men and women by October 2020 with plans to increase it further to 68.

Increasingly VCL are dealing with clients specifically concerned with planning for the future of their children. Financial security for the youngest members of our families seems to be an evermore distant goal, and parents will do all they can to ensure that their children have the best possible start.

VCL have quickly learned that for many clients we can provide a solid foundation for their children's financial outlook and have now created a section within our own family run business focussed on casks intended on being laid down for 15-20 years. In order to safeguard their future, many clients will buy these casks of single malt Scotch and lay it down to help cover the cost of their tuition fees or first home.

VCL Vintners believe that Scotch single malt casks provide the perfect tool for giving your young ones the financial edge needed to gain stability and security in the years ahead. As a hedge against inflation and an accepted store of wealth, requiring little to no maintenance or management from their owners, whisky casks provide the perfect solution for the uncertainty of the future. For more information, please contact the London office and request more information on Family Planning.

About VCL Vintners

VCL Vintners are one of the UK's largest cask brokers with assets of approximately £50 million under management, specialising in the sourcing and managing of investment grade cask Scotch whisky. Client profiles vary from retail purchasers to multi-millionaire professional investors, and individual cask prices follow suit ranging from £3,000 all the way up to £3,000,000.

