Montag, 22.06.2020
Kurs explodiert: Der (Noch-) Pennystock und der 1,4 Milliarden-Dollar-Deal!
WKN: 894565 ISIN: GB0000536739 
Tradegate
19.06.20
19:50 Uhr
29,700 Euro
+0,050
+0,17 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
PR Newswire
22.06.2020
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

London, June 22

Ashtead Group plc

22ndJune 2020

ASHTEAD GROUP PLC

Director / PDMR Shareholding

Ashtead Group plc (the "Company") announces that on 19 June 2020 it made the annual awards

For 2020 to 317 senior executives under its Performance Share Plan ("PSP").

Awards under the PSP comprise the conditional right to receive ordinary shares of 10p each. Vesting of awards is subject to continued employment and the achievement of challenging performance targets set by the Remuneration Committee. The Company intends to utilise shares held by the Group's Employee Share Ownership Trust to fulfil any obligations to award shares to employees, which may arise.

For awards made in 2017 and thereafter, executive directors, who were directors at time the awards were made are required to hold any vested shares, after selling sufficient shares to fund their tax liability, for a further two years from the date of vesting.

The following awards were made to the executive directors:

DirectorNumber of ordinary 10p shares covered by the award
Brendan Horgan
60,911
Michael Pratt
25,905

The exercise price for the above awards is GBP1 for all ordinary shares to which the award relates. No consideration was paid for the grant of any of these awards.

The Company further announces that the awards made to its executive directors in June 2017 vested on 19 June 2020.

As a result of the vesting of the 2017 awards the directors received the following number of ordinary 10p shares:

DirectorNumber of ordinary 10p shares received
Brendan Horgan
66,108
Michael Pratt
23,736

Brendan Horgan and Michael Pratt sold 33,054 and 11,156 ordinary 10p shares respectively on

19 June 2020 at 2736p per share to fund the tax payable on the exercise and retained the balance of the shares.

The directors' total shareholdings are:

DirectorNumber of ordinary 10p sharesPercentage of issued Share capital*
Brendan Horgan
433,9380.10
Michael Pratt
283,6670.06

*Excluding treasury shares.

Contact:

Eric Watkins

Tel: 020 7726 9740

© 2020 PR Newswire
