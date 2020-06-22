HERIGE: HERIGE obtains a EUR 50 million PGE State-guaranteed loan

HERIGE announces today that the Group has obtained a €50 million State-guaranteed loan (Prêt Garanti par l'État - PGE) from its historic banking partners, demonstrating their full confidence in the Group's ability to rebound following the epidemic.

The loan, guaranteed up to 90% by the French State as part of its PGE scheme (French government orders dated March 23, 2020 and April 17, 2020 granting the State guarantee to credit institutions and finance companies pursuant to Article 6 of French law No. 2020-289 of March 23, 2020), has an initial term of one year.

The financing supplements a series of measures taken over the last few weeks, including deferring non'strategic investments and extending - in accordance with the law - loan repayment schedules, as well as deciding not to distribute any dividend from 2019 earnings. Combined with a strictly managed cost saving plan, the loan strengthens the Group's liquidity position, supported by the gradual - and generally earlier than anticipated - resumption of all its activities.

With the gradual reopening of its Building Materials Trading points of sale since March 24 and its Concrete and Joinery plants since March 25 and April 14, respectively, the Group has organized its operations to responsively meet the needs of building professionals.

The Group is aiming to balance its cash position by the end of the year.

With an upturn in activity and a consolidated financial structure, the Group is confident in its ability to limit the impact of the epidemic.

Next publication: Q2 2020 turnover on July 28, 2020 (after the close of trading)

All our financial communications are available on our website www.groupe-herige.fr

About HERIGE

HERIGE Group focuses on three sectors of the building industry: Building Materials Trading, the Concrete Industry and Industrial Joinery. Originally based in the Vendée region, HERIGE currently employs more than 2,300 people and has a strong presence in Western France.



HERIGE is listed on Euronext Growth

PEA/PME eligible

Indices: EURONEXT FAMILY BUSINESS, EURONEXT GROWTH ALL SHARE, ENTERNEXT©PEA-PME 150

ISIN FR000 0066540, Ticker: ALHRG, Reuters ALHRG.PA

HERIGE

Alain Marion - Chairman of the Executive Board

Caroline Lutinier - Head of Group Communication

Tel.: +33 (0)2 51 08 08 08

E-mail: communication@groupe-herige.fr



ACTUS finance & communication

Corinne Puissant - Analyst/Investor Relations

Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 77 - E-mail: cpuissant@actus.fr

Anne-Catherine Bonjour - Press Relations

Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 93 - E-mail: acbonjour@actus.fr



------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

mW1pY5iblJqayJ1skspoamdla5dlmJWdbmGaxWFsZZeVcHGTlZlhbJ3HZm9knmlr

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-63945-herige-obtention-pge_vdef_uk.pdf