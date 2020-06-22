Spanish Leader in digital solutions VASS and software company Modyo close a global alliance to accelerate customers' digital transformation

We are pleased to announce that VASS, the Spanish leader in digital solutions, and Modyo, a fast growing software company with a Next-Generation Digital Experience Platform, have signed an alliance to promote digital acceleration to clients in Europe and America. Over the past several months, the two companies have been collaborating and investing with each other to accelerate the design and implementation of digital solutions on the Modyo platform.

As part of the alliance, VASS will offer the Modyo platform to its clients as a hub for the implementation of portals, hybrid mobile solutions, content management, digital onboarding and private transactional customer portals, among other customized digital experiences. Modyo's Digital Experience Platform, with a focus on integration to business systems, radically accelerates digital transformation initiatives. The two companies have already successfully deployed their first large client engagement together in Latin America.

Comments on the News:

"Having an ally like VASS is a sign of confidence and security for our customers and prospects. Their experience and ability will accelerate our double-digit growth and support our global expansion strategy," said Juan Manuel Cortés CRO of Modyo.

Mark Bonnell, CEO of Modyo, said, "As one of Spain's leading digital solutions companies, their technology capabilities and domain knowledge with digital transformation will be a winning formula for our international clients to receive world-class solutions."

"For VASS the signing of this alliance reinforces the company's commitment to continue being a leader in digital solutions and will allow our customers to create innovative solutions, with highly personalized experiences to accelerate digital transformation," said John Martínez Head of Latin America.

"We believe that Modyo solves an important challenge for our customers as Modyo provides the combination of features in their platform that empower companies to design and build better digital experiences fully aligned and integrated with business needs," said Alvaro Sanchez VP International Unit.

About VASS

VASS is a company that leads digital solutions at a global level. The headquarters are in Madrid, Spain, and operates in 9 other countries, in Europe and America. With a staff of over 2,200 people, VASS bases its strategy on the excellence of the talent of the company, ensuring continuous training in leading market technologies and on its technology innovation in collaboration with leading market IT vendors. VASS has built a unique brand ecosystem with its own agile methodology, VASSXtreme, that covers the entire field of digital transformation, from strategy to operation, helping its clients to transform opportunities into business.

About Modyo

Modyo is a fast growing software company that helps digital leaders from financial institutions large enterprises transform their mobile and web channels with a next generation digital experience platform. With 100 employees today spread across 3 continents we accelerate digital transformation for our clients and partners.

