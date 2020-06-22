Regulatory News:

Veolia Environnement (Paris:VIE) has successfully issued two bonds for a total nominal amount of 1,5 billion Renminbis (ie 188 million Euros) on the Chinese domestic market (Panda Bond).

Veolia, the first ever French issuer on the Panda Bond market, has sold these bonds to Chinese and international investors. The bonds have a 3 year maturity and bear an interest rate of 3.85 %, which is in the middle of the interest rate range that was proposed to investors.

Veolia has been present in China for over 20 years and in 2018 recorded 866 million in consolidated revenue. The issuances support Veolia's objective to continue to actively pursue growth in China, where the Group operates more than 80 projects in more than 40 cities.

The fact that Veolia is a repeat issuer on this market and the pricing which was achieved are a signal of the significant appreciation of Veolia's credit quality, and investors' confidence in the future development of the Group in China.

