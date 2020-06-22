NMS Consulting, Inc.: NMS Consulting Announces Acquisition of UK Based Management Consultancy Firm, Moore Fleming Limited

Harry Moore Appointed, Senior Partner, Head of Europe and Global Corporate Turnaround and Transformation

BEVERLY HILLS, CA and LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2020 / NMS Consulting, Inc. ("NMS") is pleased to announce the acquisition of Moore Fleming Limited ("Moore Fleming"), a United Kingdom based management consultancy specializing in operational turnaround, business transformation, capital advisory, succession planning and family business advisory services through its merger with NMS Consulting (Europe) Ltd. In addition, NMS is pleased to announce the formal appointment of Dr. Harry Moore as Senior Partner, Head of Europe and Global Corporate Turnaround and Transformation. Dr. Moore shall also directly oversee the European expansion of NMS Consulting which recently launched with the opening of an office in Berlin, with additional offices scheduled to open soon in Frankfurt and Paris.

Founded by Dr. Moore in 2001, Moore Fleming has a proven track record as a niche management consulting boutique firm advising a global client base. Dr. Moore is an experienced international strategist and corporate turnaround director with a substantial pedigree, having led business transformation teams at both KMPG and PwC. In addition, he has been sponsored by the UK government to manage initiatives that he designed to secure the future of enterprises in the SME sector in the UK which resulted in saving some 135 UK businesses. He has served as an advisor to Coutts Bank of London on matters concerning family businesses. He is also a senior industry advisor to the European Bank of Reconstruction and Development and was involved in the transformation of USSR businesses and the creation of modern Russia, advising companies throughout eastern Europe on western business practices.

Dr. Harry Moore, Senior Partner, Head of Europe and Global Corporate Turnaround and Transformation said "This is a great move for Moore Fleming. It's integration into NMS Consulting Inc will enable further international expansion. NMS is a serious niche player in business transformation bringing fresh and innovative solutions for accelerated performance improvement into the SME and middle market sectors across Europe. I am personally very excited about heading up the new Pan- European consultancy service as well as a new global business transformation team."

"We continue to invest in new talent and innovative solutions to best serve our global client base and I couldn't think of a better partner to lead our European expansion than Harry Moore and the addition of Moore Fleming" said, Trevor M. Saliba, Managing Partner "Harry is a leader with a proven track record and pedigree as a practitioner. The addition of Moore Fleming to bolster our European operations led by Harry is reflective of our steadfast commitment to providing clients with the local expertise, global reach and support from some of the most talented subject matter experts across multiple industries."

About NMS Consulting

NMS Consulting is a global strategic advisory and management consulting firm focused on delivering client solutions across three business units: management consulting, corporate advisory and strategic communications. The firm provides strategic counsel to private and public companies, governments, philanthropic organizations and the individuals who lead them.

For more information, please visit www.nmsconsulting.com.

Media Contact:

USA

Lili Swanson

+1.310.855.0020

info@nmsconsulting.com

EUROPE

Sophia Binder

+44 20 3895 3540

sbinder@nmsconsulting.com

SOURCE: NMS Consulting, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/594746/NMS-Consulting-Announces-Acquisition-of-UK-Based-Management-Consultancy-Firm-Moore-Fleming-Limited