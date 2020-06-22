Quantzig, a premier analytics solutions provider, announces the completion of its latest sales territory mapping engagement for an implantable medical device manufacturer based out of the US. This success story explains how a medical devices manufacturer leveraged sales territory mapping solutions to create better sales territories in a demographically evolving market.

We are well-known for helping international clients for over 15 years with our data-driven sales analytics and sales territory mapping solutions.



The Business Challenge

The client is an American medical devices manufacturer with more than 3000 employees and core business operations spread across geographies. The client was facing challenges in managing its sales territory design and was looking forward to improving the sales force effectiveness with an effective sales territory map. The key challenges of the client were-

Poor sales performance

Lack of sales territory maps

Inability to improve sales force effectiveness

"The main objective was to build an efficient sales territory design that would meet the needs of business and ensure adequate sales potential of sales representatives," says a sales territory mapping expert from Quantzig.



The Solution Offered Value Delivered

Our sales territory mapping solutions combined helped the client to create geographically aligned sales territories which reduced the travel time for their sales representatives. To help the client reduce their sales cost our experts analyzed the historical sales territory design and identified the blind spots. The sales territory mapping solutions empowered the client to:

Reduce their sales cost by 23% Deploy automation in sales Improve overall global sales by 65%

Quantzig's sales territory mapping solutions offered predictive insights on:

Increasing sales force effectiveness

Deploying automation in sales process



About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

