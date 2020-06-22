Quantzig is one of the world's foremost providers of advanced data analytics solutions with business units spread globally. Our advanced analytics solutions and domain expertise empowers us to look for insights in complex, unstructured data sets from disparate sources. With the new digital economy creating significant disruptions and new opportunities, our global team of over 300+ analytics experts work with leading companies to help master digital transformation, drawing on our deep domain expertise and understanding of factors impacting business growth. Our insights have helped leading Fortune 500 companies to achieve better success rates by adopting the right technology and digital solutions to drive innovation and competitiveness. Request a FREE one-on-one platform demo to learn how our solutions can be tailored to your specific business requirements.

Engagement Overview:

Market mix strategy helps businesses to quantify the impact of marketing inputs on sales and market share, whereas product marketing mix is a basic understanding of the elements that make up a product. The client is a renowned retailer headquartered in the USA. This retail industry client operates in more than fifty countries and has more than 10,000 stores across the globe. The client wanted to leverage Quantzig's product marketing mix expertise to enhance their product launch success and increase MROI.

The Problem:

The client, a big-box retailer in the US, was facing a continuous decline in their MROI. To tackle their challenges the retail industry client wanted to revamp their conventional product marketing mix, and devise a product positioning strategy based on end-user requirements, competitive pressures. Key challenges that the client sought to overcome included:

Identify the most rewarding marketing channels

Gauge the impact of marketing mix strategies

Deploy a product marketing mix strategy

Allocate marketing budget across channels effectively

Value Delivered:

To determine the right product marketing mix and develop a product positioning strategy, our marketing mix experts adopted a three-phased approach. The devised product marketing mix strategy enabled the retail industry client to examine the bond between the product positioning elements and performance metrics that represent the success rate of a product in the retail industry. Quantzig's product marketing mix strategy and product positioning solutions helped the client to:

Evaluate the contribution of marketing campaigns

Increase MROI by 45%

Drive product launch success by 3x

"There are several factors which retail brands must follow while forming their product positioning strategy, which includes the size of the store and shelving options available, and product category," says a product marketing mix expert from Quantzig.

