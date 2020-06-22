Hisun Pharmaceutical: Free of COVID-19, Governments Suggest Favipiravir

TAIZHOU, China, June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Favipiravir is a broad-spectrum antiviral agent that inhibits the RNA-dependent RNA polymerase of RNA viruses. It has efficacy against a range of RNA viruses, including Ebola, influenza and COVID-19. No evident adverse reactions have been found since it came into the market. Unlike traditional antiviral drugs, Favipiravir can directly prevent the virus from replicating itself in cells, with a mechanism of action similar to Remdesivir.

Since the outbreak of COVID-19, the Chinese and Japanese governments have strongly recommended use of Favipiravir to treat the disease. Currently, over 100 countries have included Favipiravir as part of their treatments. Originally developed by Toyama Chemical Co., Ltd., Favipiravir was approved as strategic stockpile as a countermeasure for virus in Japan. In 2016, the patent of Favipiravir was exclusively franchised to Zhejiang Hisun Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (HISUN), which cooperated with CMAM to develop Favipiravir tablets. The finished drug was approved rapidly in February 2020.

Data from Favipiravir's clinical tests published by the Ministry of Science and Technology of the People's Republic of China at an official press conference indicated Favipiravir has shown good clinical efficacy against the disease, and the tablet form makes it easily accessible. Once Favipiravir was launched in the Chinese market, it was included into the Major Anti-pandemic Materials by China's State Council, and the Chinese government has unified the allocation of Favipiravir supplies. All Favipiravir tablets in China are manufactured by HISUN. As the situation with the disease is improving, the medication has been sold through omni-channel across China. It has also been used to support over 30 countries and regions in battling COVID-19. Favipiravir's outstanding contribution in fighting COVID-19 has earned its producer, HISUN, the honorary title of "Ordnance Factory" responding to the COVID-19 crisis by the Chinese State Council.

Know more about Favipiravir: http://www.hisunpharm.com/en/favipiravir.php.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1194238/Hisun_Pharm_Favipiravir_COVID_19.mp4

