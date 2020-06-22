Lorne Leibel: Canada Homes Supports Post-Secondary College Students By Establishing an Academic Scholarship Campaign

Canada Homes is pleased to announce the launch of its Academic Scholarship Campaign to help support students in need of financial aid.

Due to the current economic climate, many individuals are finding it increasingly difficult to obtain financial aid. As a result, Canada Homes will be awarding one scholarship worth $7,000 CAD to help cover the cost of a full years tuition.

With the average student debt in Canada being overwhelmed with post-secondary debt, many individuals entering the workforce are struggling to find employment and pay down their student debt.

"We want to help minimize the financial burden that many students unfortunately have to face" states the Founder of Canada Homes, Lorne Leibel, "Although formal education is often vital to specific professional success, it is also a significant source of anxiety and stress for those regular payments to be made."

Leibel encourages all students currently attending, or currently enrolled for September 2020 in a Canadian college to apply. Applicants are required to submit a 750-word essay expressing their need for financial aid while outlining their long-term career objectives.

Applicants will have until November 15, 2020, to submit the online application form and provide all the necessary documentation. Individuals are also required to submit proof of enrollment to their current program of study.

For more information on the Canada Homes Scholarship Program and to apply, please visit the official site here.

About Canada Homes

Canada Homes was established in 1975, and over the past forty-five years the company has served the neighbourhoods of the greater Toronto area, and parts of the United States. With more than 30,000 homes built since its inception, Canada Homes strives to provide the best priced homes to the new-home-buying public.

Contact Information:

Lorne Leibel

Email: apply@CanadaHomesScholarships.com

Phone:(416) 798-7220 ext. 107

